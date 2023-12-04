ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

ROCK stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile



Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

