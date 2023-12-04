ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $69.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PriceSmart

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.