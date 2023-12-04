ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,665 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

