ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 479 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 54.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

COHU stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

