ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 510 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 33.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 127,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.87.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

