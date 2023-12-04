ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 693 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 47.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

