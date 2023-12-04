ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

CRSP stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.81. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.