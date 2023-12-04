ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $14,044,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $10,154,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,310,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $7,838,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

OSI Systems stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,424,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.