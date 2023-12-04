ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,185.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,083 shares of company stock worth $995,628. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

