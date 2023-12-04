ProShare Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Immunovant by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

