ProShare Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 541.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $532.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

