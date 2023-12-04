ProShare Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in AutoNation by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AutoNation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $140.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

