ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 530.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OII

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.