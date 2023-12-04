ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,242,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 507,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,246,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $77.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

