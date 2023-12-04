ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $91.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.92. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

