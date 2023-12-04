ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,411 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Liberty Energy by 137.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,033,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,605,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,704. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

