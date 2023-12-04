Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 174.48, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

