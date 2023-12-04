QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

