R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in R1 RCM by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.76, a PEG ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 0.77.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

