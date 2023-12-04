Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells $678,234.60 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 38,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $678,234.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,281,923.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 20,539 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $340,125.84.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

