Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 5,391 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,811 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,152.9% in the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 121.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 37.6% in the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 93,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 48.0% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.74. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.95.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

