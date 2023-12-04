Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.35 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

