Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of CECO Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CECO. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 2.0 %

CECO opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $683.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

