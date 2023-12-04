Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,141 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Dorian LPG worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 45.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,703,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $44.33.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

