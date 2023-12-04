Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.60% of William Penn Bancorporation worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.69.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

