Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,083 shares of company stock valued at $995,628. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

