Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of ZimVie worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ZIMV opened at $9.90 on Monday. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIMV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZimVie from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZimVie from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

ZimVie Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

