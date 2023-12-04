Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 272,355 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of 8X8 worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,393 shares of company stock worth $166,602. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

8X8 Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $397.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.40. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

