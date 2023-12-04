Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,627 Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of CI&T worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CI&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 18.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. CI&T Inc has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

