Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 84,436 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $493.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.81 and a beta of 1.73. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 700.18%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

