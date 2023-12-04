Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Solar worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,401 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,677 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $21.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

