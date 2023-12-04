Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 197.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

