Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Invesco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IVZ opened at $14.86 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

