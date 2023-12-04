Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of VEON worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,498,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

VEON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research began coverage on VEON in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

