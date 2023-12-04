Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,654.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $57.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.