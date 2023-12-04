Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Proto Labs worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Proto Labs by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Proto Labs by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $954.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.33. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.