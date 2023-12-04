Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of TELA Bio worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TELA. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TELA opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.43. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 198.87% and a negative net margin of 82.43%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TELA Bio news, CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $280,045.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Koblish acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,498.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

