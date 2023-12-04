Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of OneSpan worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OneSpan Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OSPN opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $19.25.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.