Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of PetIQ worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. TheStreet raised PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

PetIQ Trading Up 4.1 %

PetIQ stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.37. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $277.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.14 million. Analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

