Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,845 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 79.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.48. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

