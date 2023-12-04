Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of RCI Hospitality worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 142.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $60.56 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $570.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial cut their target price on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In other RCI Hospitality news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $480,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

