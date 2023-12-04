Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 256.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

