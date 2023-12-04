Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Cannae worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CNNE opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

