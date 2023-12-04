Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.63 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

