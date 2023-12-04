Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.88% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.21. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.