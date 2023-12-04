Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,282 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 23,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Transocean by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

RIG opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

