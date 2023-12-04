Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 308,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of CommScope worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 321,619 shares of company stock valued at $523,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $1.89 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $400.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

