Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

