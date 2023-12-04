Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Black Hills worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 60.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $53.46 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

