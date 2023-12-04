Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Energy Recovery worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Kai Chow purchased 1,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,685. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

